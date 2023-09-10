Girl goes missing

MARDAN: A girl has gone missing from the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, police said.
Wajid Gul, a resident of Par Hoti, informed the police that his daughter Ayesha, a 13-year-old student of Class-6, went to school on September 7 but did not return home.
He further stated that the school administration later informed him that the girl was also absent from school on the same day. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to locate her.
