Skyrocketing inflation: ANP holds PTI, PDM govts responsible

CHAKDARA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Zahid Khan on Saturday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) governments responsible for the rising inflation in the country.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the people were staging protests due to the skyrocketing inflation and bloated electricity bills. He said that the rulers had pushed the people towards civil disobedience-like situation.

The ANP leader said that it seemed that timely elections might not be held in the country. However, he said that free, fair and transparent election was the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He also criticized President Arif Alvi and said that he had lost his credibility.

He said that rising inflation coupled with joblessness had made life difficult for the people.

Zahid Khan said that the ANP had always raised its voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns, adding that the party would spare no effort to help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province get its due rights enshrined in the constitution.