CM calls for increasing electricity generation in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday stressed the need for increasing power generation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that completion of ongoing projects would not only add electricity to the national grid but also help increase income of the province.

He was chairing the 13th policy board meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), said a handout.

The meeting was also attended by caretaker minister for energy, Ahmad Jan, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, Secretary Law Shagufta Naveed, Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider , Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Naeem Khan and other board members.

The annual report of PEDO for the year 2022-23 was presented to the chief minister. The chief minister hoped that PEDO would ensure timely completion of energy generation projects to enhance energy generation capacity of the province and provide cheap electricity to people.

The meeting also approved the current budget estimate of PEDO for 2023-24 and revised budget for 2022-23.

The meeting was told that revenue of Rs47 billion has been generated by energy projects of PEDO and seven hydropower projects of 162MW have been completed under PEDO while five power generating projects are in final stages of completion.

The meeting was informed that work in progress on 13.5MW Chappari Charkhel project and 6.9 MW Mujahideen hydropower projects while work has been started on 300MW Balakot Hydropower project with financial assistance of Asian Development Bank. The work would soon start on the 88MW Gabral Kalam project and 157MW Madayn hydropower project.

The meeting was told that the Civil Secretariat, CM House and CM Secretariat have been converted to solar power while 8,000 schools, 187 Basic Health Units and 4,000 mosques have also been converted to solar power. The PEDO has also converted 300 mosques of merged districts to solar power. It was told that 356 mini micro-hydropower projects were completed in Phase I while work is underway on 291 power projects under Phase II.