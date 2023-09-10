14,000 sugar bags seized

MINGORA: In a crackdown on the sugar mafia in Swat’s Khwazakhela tehsil, authorities have seized 14,000 bags of sugar concealed in violation of market committee rules.
On the directive of the deputy commissioner, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idrees raided a warehouse and sealed it after the recovery of the hoarded sugar bags.
He said the confiscated sugar would be sold at government-approved rates after an investigation. Such actions and raids would prevent hoarding and promote transparency in the sugar market.
