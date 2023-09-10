People are talking about

— the fact that utility companies mention the amount of tax deducted but not the full amount paid by the consumer. People say all utility companies should mention the total amount deducted for the preceding year in their July bills, making it easier for the consumers to submit just one bill rather than all twelve if asked for by the authorities, as this makes the process cumbersome and time-consuming since the consumer has to collect them all to calculate the total amount.

— another young Baloch footballer, Subhan Karim, with exceptional talent and how his performance in the recent Under-16 South Asian Football Federation football matches has made him a role model for the youth of the province from where he hails. People say his success has proved that with dedication, hard work and guidance, youth from any area can promote the country's positive image, so encouraging youngsters to participate in sports will play an effective role in social development and harmony.

— how public awareness campaigns and cultural festivals can serve as tools to celebrate and showcase our diverse heritage as they can bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and pride in our shared cultural roots. People say preserving cultural heritage is not just a responsibility; it is a testament to our identity as a nation and by taking proactive steps to protect and promote it, we ensure that future generations can connect with their roots and appreciate its richness.

— the news that the seventh-ranked Pakistan women's cricket team achieved a remarkable feat by securing a resounding 3-0 series victory over the fifth-ranked South African team in the recent matches. People say this victory represents a significant milestone in the journey of women's cricket in Pakistan, a feat which was happily celebrated with pride by the entire nation, so we need to support, encourage and cheer them on consistently, whether they win or lose, instead of ever downplaying their achievements.

— the escalating rate of joblessness and how it is a matter of great concern, with urgent action required to alleviate its impact on individuals, families and the nation. People say the consequences of unemployment are far reaching and extend beyond financial hardships as frustration and despair of those looking for work can lead to social unrest, while the economic implications are significant, as a large portion of the population is unable to contribute to the workforce, hampering the nation's progress. — I.H.