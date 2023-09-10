Lab, blood bank after revamping open in THQ

Rawalpindi : Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir inaugurated the laboratory and blood bank after revamping in Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Gujar Khan, says a press release.
He also inspected the operation theatre and wards of the hospital. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir praised the revamping work and said that all possible resources are being utilised to provide state-of-the-art facilities in government hospitals. He said that the blood bank and lab have modern facilities and are not less than any modern hospital. He said that high quality and standard tiles and building materials are being used in the wards and Operation Theatre as well and very soon THQ, Gujar Khan will become a state of the art hospital.
