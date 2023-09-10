Islamabad : Instantaneous outcome of launching a crackdown against smugglers of American dollars by the federal investigation agency (FIA), appeared in Afghanistan with a downward trend of value US$ felling from 80 to 72 AFN. (One AFN is equal to 3.72 Pak rupees).

The civil national investigation agency FIA has been cracking down on money laundering in Pakistan in recent years, recovered sizable amount of US$ have been recovered during a couple of days of operation against people engaged in transporting heavy quantity of American currency, especially, from the currency traders of Peshawar. Not exactly, but the FIA’s teams have arrested over 100 people and seized assets worth over one million US$ in connection with money laundering cases. In a 3-month report issued by the KPK Zone, the FIA teams conducted 109 operations against the US$ smugglers, money launderers, and Hundi Hawala, arrested 127 culprits and recovered US$, other foreign currencies, and Pak rupees worth 679.52 million rupees.

The Peshawar-based FIA sources told ‘The News’ that the Currency Exchange Market in Peshawar assumed as the biggest hub from where billions of US$ were smuggled out to Afghanistan weekly, causing an economic smash up in Pakistan.

The FIA’s anti-money laundering crackdown has focused on a number of areas, including, investigating suspicious financial transactions, such as large cash deposits and wire transfers, prosecuting money laundering offenders, including bankers, lawyers, and accountants who have helped to facilitate money laundering, seizing assets that have been acquired through money laundering and raising awareness of money laundering among the public and private sectors.

The FIA’s anti-money laundering crackdown has been successful in disrupting the flow of illicit funds in Pakistan, the sources averred adding, however, the agency faces a number of challenges including, a lack of a comprehensive anti-money laundering law, lack of resources, and expertise to investigate and prosecute money laundering cases, the corruption and collusion of law enforcement officials with money launderers.

Despite these challenges, the FIA is committed to continuing its anti-money laundering crackdown. The agency believes that it is essential to combat money laundering in order to protect the Pakistani economy and financial system.

The responsibilities of an anti-money laundering compliance officer (AMLCO) as per FIA are, to develop and implement an AML program for the organization, to monitor and identify suspicious transactions, to report suspicious transactions to the FIA, to keep records of all AML-related activities, to train employees on AML compliance and to conduct internal audits of the AML program.

The AMLCO plays a vital role in preventing money laundering and other financial crimes. By implementing and enforcing an effective AML program, the AMLCO can help protect the organization from financial losses and reputational damage.

The FIA has been delegated additional powers to prevent the smuggling of US dollars. The decision was made by the federal government in response to the growing problem of currency smuggling, which is estimated to cost the country billions of rupees each year.

The new powers granted to the FIA include the ability to conduct searches and seizures without a warrant, impose fines of up to PKR 10 million, and arrest and detain suspects for up to 30 days.

The FIA has also been given the authority to investigate and prosecute cases of currency smuggling in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

The delegation of additional powers to the FIA is a significant step in the efforts to curb currency smuggling. However, it remains to be seen whether the FIA will be able to effectively use these powers to stop the flow of illegal currency out of the country.

The reasons why currency smuggling has become a problem in Pakistan, are that the country has a large informal economy, which makes it difficult to track the flow of money, and there are weak border controls, which make it easy for smugglers to transport currency across the border and there is a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies, which makes it difficult to investigate and prosecute cases of currency smuggling.

The government has taken some steps to address the problem of currency smuggling, such as strengthening border controls and increasing the penalties for offenders. However, more needs to be done to effectively combat this crime.

The delegation of additional powers to the FIA is a positive step, but it is only one part of the solution. The establishment also needs to address the underlying factors that contribute to currency smuggling, such as the informal economy and weak border controls.