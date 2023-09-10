Roundtable on fixing fiscal policy held

Islamabad : Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal, School of Social Sciences & Humanities, NUST, has said that to address economic challenges, it is important to immediately reset the role of the government from being an active player to a facilitator.

Dr Khan was addressing Roundtable Conference on "Fixing fiscal policy" hosted here by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). Dr Khan said that this would involve eliminating current regulation-based regime and transitioning towards a rule-based economy. The use of a regulatory guillotine would help in the elimination of unnecessary No Objection Certificates., he said adding that a rule-based approach, coupled with monitoring and evaluation would ensure a more efficient and effective economic system.

Shaaf Najib from PIDE said that interest payments account for a significant portion of the targeted tax revenue amounting to 77.5%. The total Federal liabilities, including interest payments, pensions and grants to provinces, stand at Rs 9,512 billion. These liabilities exceed the targeted tax revenue, indicating a lack of a sufficient revenue base to support the functioning of the civil government, subsidies and development spending. As a result, all development expenditure is entirely financed through debt.

Dr Khalid Mahmood, also from PIDE, stated that taxes often take the spotlight in media discussions, however, the tax policy in Pakistan is marred by arbitrary revisions, mini budgets and IMF conditionalitie. Additionally, he observed, tax administration inefficiencies require attention.

Dr Haider Ali from PIDE highlighted that Pakistan's debt profile worsened in recent years with a significant increase in floating debt. With increasing expenditure, our debt continued to increase. He identified numerous questions that we need to find answers to devise an efficient debt management policy for the long run such as how much debt is sustainable, what is the prudent composite of debt and whether we have an effective debt utilisation framework in place or not.

Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Director-General (Debt), Finance Division, mentioned that Pakistan's external debt saw an increase in the last decade when we turned to the global bond market to raise foreign reserve funds. The participants unanimously agreed that the distinction between a filer and a non-filer must be abolished. They advocated for universal tax return filing, simplification, and the establishment of a reasonable threshold. Income tax should be universal and not segmented, different speakers stressed.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haque, Vice-Chancellor, PIDE, said that three things need to be focused on for the fixation of fiscal policy. Firstly, the role of the government is crucial in ensuring effective fiscal management. Secondly, taxation and expenditure must be carried out in a transparent manner with accountability. This includes how to collect taxes, how to spend them and where to allocate funds. Lastly, debt management is also an important aspect that requires attention, he opined.