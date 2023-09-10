Health experts call for informed decision making on basis of local research

Islamabad : Following Covid-19, international funding started coming to Pakistan for research in the field of medical science and conducting clinical trials but unfortunately, health research published has hardly been used for informed decision making and national policy planning processes, leading health experts told a moot on Saturday.

The two-day moot titled ‘National Health Research Conference’ is being organised by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and its being attended researchers from public and private institutes, vice chancellors of the universities, academicians, scientists and experts from different cities of Pakistan and abroad.

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Shallwani while inaugurating the two-day research conference emphasised prioritising health research as it is of critical importance to making progress in the health sector.

“Informed evidence based decision making is of pivotal importance in meeting the challenges that confront us in provision of health care to the masses”, he said while addressing top health research experts and public health leaders from across the country. Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, chairman Board of Governors NIH in his keynote address said there was no dearth of talent and resources in Pakistan and even at the current troubled times, Pakistani scientists and experts had the ability to steer the country out of crisis, come up with top class research and solutions for the health issues facing the nation.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NIH Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Salman said the main objective of the conference is to promote collaboration and networking among funding agencies, researchers, policymakers, and allied stakeholders and also to provide a platform for research funding agencies to present their experiences and research. “This conference is a unique opportunity for researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians and policymakers to come together to share knowledge, discuss the latest trends in health research and explore new ideas and collaborations”, he said adding that this conference covers a wide range of topics including; health research contextualisation & prioritisation, emerging areas of research, pharmaceutical research, drug development and many more.

He said at the end of the two-day moot, a declaration for health research prioritization and capacity strengthening in Pakistan would be issued based on the recommendations from experts from the scientists, researchers and academia. The conference was also addressed by former CEO NIH Prof. Amer Ikram, Chairman HEC Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed, Prof. Rizwan Taj President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit from Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology, Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy (HSA), Prof. Faisal Mehmood from Aga Khan University (AKU) Karachi, Dr. Nighat Murad, Prof. Zabita Khan Shinwari, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and several others.