Painting exhibition held

Islamabad Technology is essential in order to enhance the volume and skills in production. An exhibition was participated by nearly 60 plus exhibitors, manufacturers and displayed their product and services from across Pakistan. The exhibitors and manufacturer displayed wide range of products including paintings and other accessories and many more here on Saturday.

Former president ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the event and said that this is a great initiative to promote the furniture sector. The manufacturers and distributors complained of having difficulty and issues in exports.

The main objective of the exhibition was to promote trade and commerce and enhance sales of the, accessories, carpets rugs, paintings and furniture sector across Pakistan. Former president ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (president IDA) was the chief guest at the 32nd home fixtures and furniture exhibition in Majestic Banquets, organised by Dr Nazish RF events.

On the occasion, he said that there should be a proper policy in which the government should facilitate exports. Pakistan production is more economical and we are unable to benefit from this due to lack of support, lack of displays and exhibitions and trade fares on a global scale. Pakistan should showcase its talent and offer its services and products to the rest of the world. This sector alone can contribute to billions of dollars in terms of exports and revenue and can also play an important role in the creation of jobs for hundreds of thousands of people if given support from the government. Also the reduction of duties for the addition of technology transfer would be very helpful.