Couple killed in I-11

Islamabad : A couple was murdered in broad daylight in front of their 2-year-old son in an apparent honour killing case in Islamabad.

The shocking incident occurred in Sector I-11 Markaz falling in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station when the bike-riding couple – Zafar and his wife Rehana – were heading towards on their way to a mega shopping centre in the sector, three gunmen, riding on two bikes, following them opened fire at them from their back riddling them with bullets while their minor son who was sitting on petrol tank with his feeder in his hand, remained safe and unhurt. The people engaged in the investigation of the case, claimed that the assailants have been identified, adding that real brother of victim Rehana and her cousin were involved in the killing. The killers managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

The police claimed Zafar and Rehana got married against the will of their families, some four years back which resulted in the carnage. The police, quoting the statement of the father of Rehana, said that his son was a drug addict and a controversy had developed between Rehana and her brother when he handed over a house to his daughter. “My son Zafar hurled threats at his sister of dire consequences if she would not give up the house,” the police quoting father of the victim said.

Another aspect the police disclosed is that a case had been registered against Rehana on the allegation of her involvement in the kidnapping of a young girl while going back home after attending a hearing in a court of law. The Sabzi Mandi police have lodged a first information report.

Meanwhile, the Noon police have hunted down an alleged robber who was trying to escape after hitting a house located near Chungi No-26 but he opened firing when police intercepted him, the police said adding that the police retaliated and hunted the robber in an injured condition. The suspect has been shifted to PIMS where he is stated to be out of danger.