13 arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here arrested 13 accused besides recovering heroin, charras, liquor, a pistol and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesperson, during the crackdown launched on drug peddlers and bootleggers, Rawalpindi district police arrested 246 accused and recovered charras, liquor, heroin and Ice drug during the last two weeks.
