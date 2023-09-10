Settled Germany, Serbia reach Basketball WC final as US stars flounder

MANILA: Germany and Serbia have reached Sunday´s Basketball World Cup final after years of playing together, while the United States´ collection of NBA stars ran out of time to gel as a team.

Germany and Serbia will face off in Manila after knocking out the glamour names of the United States and Canada in Friday´s semi-finals. The Americans, who lost 113-111 to Germany, arrived in the Philippines with a team full of up-and-coming NBA talent who had been together for only a matter of weeks before the tournament.

The Germans, by contrast, had been steadily building after finishing third at last year´s EuroBasket tournament. Franz Wagner, who scored 22 points against the United States, said "it definitely helps playing together more times every summer".