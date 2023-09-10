Egypt struggle to Cup of Nations victory without Salah

JOHANNESBURG: Egypt sorely missed rested captain and star forward Mohamed Salah on Friday as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the final round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Fathy struck when Ethiopia goalkeeper Seid Aregawi could only parry a stinging close-range shot from Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

Egypt did have the ball in the net three times at the June 30 Stadium in the Egyptian capital, but efforts from Hamdy Fathy and Sam Morsy were disallowed by the Gabonese referee for fouls.