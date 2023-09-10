PHF to hold 67th National Hockey with Army’s support

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has officially unveiled its plans for the 67th National Hockey Championship, set to be held in collaboration with the Army Welfare Trust.

This prestigious event is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 23 at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, located in Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

The National Senior Hockey Championship will witness the enthusiastic participation of affiliated provincial units and departmental teams associated with the PHF. This collaborative effort between the PHF and the Army Welfare Trust aims to promote and celebrate the nation's rich hockey heritage.

Haider Hussain, Secretary General of the PHF, told The News that directive for all affiliated provincial and departmental units intending to participate in the championship has been issued.

‘They are required to confirm their participation before September 18, ensuring a seamless organization of the tournament,” he added.

This event not only serves as a celebration of Pakistan's hockey tradition but also as a platform for talented players to showcase their exceptional skills.

The national hockey selection committee will play an integral role throughout the championship.