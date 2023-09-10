Ahmed in sight of second successive Pakistan Open title

KARACHI: Lahore's Ahmed Baig was set to retain the Pakistan Open crown on Saturday when he carded yet another impressive round of four-under-par 68 to take a whopping 10-shot lead in the championship at the Rayhan Hills Golf Club at Bahria Town.

The talented Ahmed, who won the previous edition of the Pakistan Open in Lahore last year, had scores of 67 and 65 in the opening rounds that gave him a big lead at the end of the halfway stage of the championship. He increased his lead to ten strokes with 68 in the third round and now has a 54-hole aggregate of 200 (-16). His closest rival is the seasoned Shabbir Iqbal, who bounced back from a disappointing 74 on Thursday to fire 68 for a three-day aggregate of 210 (-6).

Shabbir by far the most successful professional in Pakistan's history is known for his comebacks but a 10-shot lead by Ahmed, who is playing the best golf of his life, seems almost impossible to erase even for the illustrious old-timer.

The big-hitting Ahmed is capitalising on his recent international experiences as he has featured in a series of Asian Development Tour events abroad. He has been hitting long and straight and his putting has also been up to the mark. One shot behind Shabbir is Matloob Ahmed who scored 73 on Friday and occupies joint third place with Muhammad Alam at 211 (-5). Muhammad Ashfaq is at 213 (-3) following by Taimur Amin at 215 (-1).