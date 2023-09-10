TODAY’S FIXTURE

BRASILIA: The coach of a Brazil women´s football team has resigned after several players accused him of sexual...
KARACHI: South Africa-Women bounced back with a thumping 127 run victory in the first ODI as Sune Luss and Marizanne...
PARIS: Lamine Yamal brightened the gloom that has descended over Spanish football by becoming the country´s youngest...
CARDIFF: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both struck unbeaten hundreds as New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket win...
Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board has issued an NOC for the Sindh Premier League , sparking jubilation among players,...
BARCELONA: Spain´s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open...