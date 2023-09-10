Tractor crushes sleeping man

LAHORE : A 60-year-old man sleeping on a roadside was killed after a tractor trolley ran over him on Ring Road on Saturday. The victim M Younis was a resident of Sharaqpur.
Three injured in roof collapse incident:
Three persons were injured after a roof of a house situated near Basti More collapsed in Sharifpura on Saturday. The injured were identified as Zahra Bibi 52, Rabia Siddique 27 and M Siddique s/o Allah Ditta, 40. A rescue team reached the spot and evacuated the victims and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
LAHORE : Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday and inaugurated utility store...
LAHORE : To show its commitment to a clean and healthy environment, LWMC initiated anti-smog activities throughout the...
LAHORE:Punjab Finance Department has released the fund of Rs6 billion to Punjab Education Foundation. According to...
LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Friday granted the status of special zone...
LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and Overseas Employment Corporation have signed a...
LAHORE:The efforts of the traffic police paid off and resultantly a 30-year-old Afghan girl living in Edhi Homes was...