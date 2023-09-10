Tractor crushes sleeping man

LAHORE : A 60-year-old man sleeping on a roadside was killed after a tractor trolley ran over him on Ring Road on Saturday. The victim M Younis was a resident of Sharaqpur.

Three injured in roof collapse incident:

Three persons were injured after a roof of a house situated near Basti More collapsed in Sharifpura on Saturday. The injured were identified as Zahra Bibi 52, Rabia Siddique 27 and M Siddique s/o Allah Ditta, 40. A rescue team reached the spot and evacuated the victims and shifted them to a nearby hospital.