LWMC initiates anti-smog activities

LAHORE : To show its commitment to a clean and healthy environment, LWMC initiated anti-smog activities throughout the city here on Saturday.

In this regard, the company’s CEO Babar Sahib Din has instructed water sprinkling on all entry and exit points and the areas where Air Quality Index (AQI) was high. After mapping High AQI areas on the Hotspot Application, rigorous monitoring will be conducted, he said adding the city was now witnessing daily manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping on roads exceeding 80 kilometers and mechanical washing on roads exceeding 100 kilometers.

LWMC CEO further mentioned that an awareness campaign to combat smog was underway in Lahore's nine towns and smog awareness drives were being held across the city. Strict actions have been ordered against those responsible for waste burning with enforcement teams of LWMCL actively patrolling the city.

LWMC CEO urges citizens to avoid waste burning, fulfill their responsibilities as responsible citizens, and report violations to the helpline 1139 for immediate action.