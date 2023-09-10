ATC orders IO to chargesheet suspects in case of woman killed in judge’s chamber

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has directed the investigation officer (IO) to file a final charge sheet against two suspects in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman inside a judicial magistrate’s chamber in the City Courts.

Sikandar Sahito has been booked on charges of shooting to death his estranged wife Saima and hitting and injuring his father-in-law Dadan Sahto with the butt of a pistol in front of a judicial magistrate in May this year. His brother, Gada Hussain, a lawyer, has been nominated for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

As the case came up for hearing before the ATC-VII judge in the judicial complex inside the central prison, Sikandar was produced from jail while Hussain appeared on bail.

The IO, Inspector Saeed Alam, stated that he had not yet received reports of a forensic examination of the pistol used in the crime and CCTV footage, adding that once they were received, he would file the charge sheet.

The judge “strictly” directed the officer to submit the final challan before the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) for perusal without any delay.

The case was adjourned until September 26 for confirmation or otherwise of the interim pre-arrest bail granted to Hussain.

According to the prosecution, Sikandar was taken into custody after he shot dead his wife Saima and hit and injured his father-in-law Dadan with the butt of a pistol during the pre-trial hearing of the woman’s plea for Khula (dissolution of marriage) in the chamber of the Judicial Magistrate-XVIII (Central) on May 29.

Initially, an FIR was lodged against Sikander under the Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the City Courts police station. However, the IO later included Section 302 (murder) of the PPC in the case after the woman succumbed to gunshot wounds during treatment at hospital.

He also added the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act to the FIR stating that the offence fell within the ambit of terrorism. A separate case was registered against him under the Section 23(i) of the Sindh Arms Act after he failed to produce the licence of the weapon used in the offence.