Khalid Maqbool certain MQM-Pakistan will reclaim urban areas of Sindh

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said only Karachi can lead Pakistan and the MQM-P’s era will start with 2024.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Malir on Saturday, he said that the MQM had faced all sorts of challenges, but no one could eliminate the party.

“Workers should be prepared for good times. Karachi was handed over to someone else for some time, but they couldn’t manage the city. Now, we have to take Karachi back and govern it,” he said.

Siddiqui said they needed to unite and work together, whether it was elections or not. However, the MQM-P would reclaim the urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur. If we did not get justice through assemblies, we would take to the streets, he warned.

“We don’t need assemblies; instead, assemblies need us. Workers should remember that Pakistan cannot reach its destination without us.”

Siddiuqi urged the workers to confront the enemies of Sindh and the country. He said they needed to prepare and the MQM would hold the enemies of Sindh and the country accountable.

He said the MQM-Pakistan was not just a political party but a movement and a culture. He said our ancestors’ culture should be reflected in our actions.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said that every worker in Malir had been given the responsibility to work day and night until the elections and they needed to convey the party’s message to homes, streets, colleges and offices.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in its 15-year rule had not done anything for Karachi.

In Hyderabad, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressed a condolence reference as chief guest and said the lives of Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Rafiq Ajmeri were spent for the MQM.

He said that when we came to Pakistan, there were religious parties and all the Muslim Leagues from A to the last letter, but why these people were forced to leave them.

Other speakers highlighted the developmental work and organizational services of Kanwar Naveed Jameel as the district Nazim of Hyderabad.