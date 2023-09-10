SHC suspends three PTI activists’ detention order

The Sindh High Court on Friday suspended the home department’s notifications with regard to the detention of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The direction came on petitions filed by PTI activists Ghulam Qadir, Babar Iqbal and Amjad Iqbal against their detention order.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the petitioners were being pursued by the functionaries of the Sindh police to detain them under the MPO issued on May 12. He said the notification had been issued on the request, consultations and recommendations of the IGP without completing the necessary requirements under the law.

The counsel said the impugned detention orders for the petitioners under the MPO was unlawful and without due process of the law. The court was requested to declare the notification against the PTI workers as unlawful and stop the Sindh government from issuing any unlawful order pertaining to harassment in name of the MPO.

A division bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after the preliminary hearing, issued notices to the provincial law officer and the home department and called their comments on September 25. The court in the meantime suspended the operation of the MPO notification till further orders.

CBC restrained

The SHC restrained the Cantonment Board Clifton from taking any coercive action against residents of Defence Housing Authority for the recovery of enhanced property tax along with conservancy and water charges till further orders.

The interim order came on seven more petitions filed by residents of Clifton and DHA against the imposition of enhanced levy on the house tax along with conservancy and water charges.