SHC suspends three PTI activists’ detention order

The Sindh High Court on Friday suspended the home department’s notifications with regard to the detention of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.
The direction came on petitions filed by PTI activists Ghulam Qadir, Babar Iqbal and Amjad Iqbal against their detention order.
The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the petitioners were being pursued by the functionaries of the Sindh police to detain them under the MPO issued on May 12. He said the notification had been issued on the request, consultations and recommendations of the IGP without completing the necessary requirements under the law.
The counsel said the impugned detention orders for the petitioners under the MPO was unlawful and without due process of the law. The court was requested to declare the notification against the PTI workers as unlawful and stop the Sindh government from issuing any unlawful order pertaining to harassment in name of the MPO.
A division bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after the preliminary hearing, issued notices to the provincial law officer and the home department and called their comments on September 25. The court in the meantime suspended the operation of the MPO notification till further orders.
CBC restrained
The SHC restrained the Cantonment Board Clifton from taking any coercive action against residents of Defence Housing Authority for the recovery of enhanced property tax along with conservancy and water charges till further orders.
The interim order came on seven more petitions filed by residents of Clifton and DHA against the imposition of enhanced levy on the house tax along with conservancy and water charges.
Newly appointed Commissioner of Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, on Saturday took notice of the increasing cases of...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has asked the police authorities to arrest within 48 hours the culprits involved in...
An anti-terrorism court has directed the investigation officer to file a final charge sheet against two suspects in...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said only Karachi can lead Pakistan and the...
The Sindh High Court has directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation to restore the public park...
A sepoy of the Pakistan Coast Guards was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants near the Capri Cinema on...