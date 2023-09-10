SHC wants North Nazimabad park restored to original state

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to restore the public park that was used as a camp office for the construction of the Gujjar Nullah to its original state.

The direction came on a contempt-of-court application regarding the FWO’s non-compliance with the orders of the SHC, which had directed the organisation to vacate the public park in North Nazimabad after removing a batching plant installed there, and to restore the park to its original state.

An FWO official filed a statement in court claiming that the SHC’s order has been complied with, as sand and debris have been removed from the park, and the damaged boundary wall has been constructed.

However, the petitioners’ counsel disputed the claim, saying that the court’s direction to the FWO to restore the park to its original state has not been complied with.

He said the FWO staff had only erected blocks without any plaster on it, while the iron gate that was broken by the organisation during their occupation of the park has not been re-installed.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi drew the attention of the alleged contemnor towards the court’s order, which clearly reflected that the alleged contemnor had not only undertaken to vacate the subject park but also made the assurance to restore it to its original state.

The bench said that prima facie, the court order has not been complied with because the alleged contemnor neither properly constructed the boundary wall nor installed the iron gate that was removed during construction work and the entrance was blocked by raising a wall.

The court directed the alleged contemnor to meet the District Central deputy commissioner, the town Nazim concerned and the petitioners’ representative to restore the public park to its original state, then submit a compliance report by October 3.

The bench directed the alleged contemnor, the District Central DC and the town Nazim concerned to appear in court on the next date of hearing.

The SHC had earlier said that the use of the subject park as a construction site by erecting a batching plant, and dumping construction material and machinery/equipment had created serious nuisance and environmental as well as traffic hazards to the petitioners and other locals.

The court had said the respondents could not produce any permission or NOC from the relevant authorities, so the project director undertook before the court to vacate the park and restore it to its original state.

The petitioners had said the FWO had placed heavy machinery in the park and installed a batching plant despite the fact that an amenity plot could not be used for any purpose other than what it had been reserved for.

They said that due to the alleged illegal activities at the subject park, the lives of the petitioners and nearby residents had become miserable. They added that illegal activities continued day and night on the subject park, causing noise and environmental pollution.

The FWO had said in a statement that the District Central DC had handed over the subject park to them for setting up a camp office for the construction of the Gujjar Nullah.