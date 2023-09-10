Coast Guards sepoy martyred on MA Jinnah Road

A sepoy of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants near the Capri Cinema on MA Jinnah Road in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Preedy police.

The victim was taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He was identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Bilal, son of Waris Ali. Police said the victim was a PCG sepoy posted at the coast guards’ headquarters.

They said Bilal was returning home from work when he stopped his motorbike to take a phone call. When he stopped, two men on a motorbike arrived, then one of them shot the sepoy before the attackers made their escape, added the officials.

Police said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, as the victim’s valuables, including his mobile phone, wallet and motorbike were not stolen. Officials said they found an empty shell of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene and sent it for forensic analysis.

The victim hailed from Vehari in Punjab and lived in Karachi’s Suparco Road area. Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother. Officials have launched an investigation, saying that the case is being investigated from different angles.