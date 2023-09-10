ECP outlines transfer, posting guidelines in new letter to Sindh, Balochistan govts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written another letter to the chief secretaries of the Sindh and Balochistan governments regarding guidelines for transfers and postings of administrative officers.

Many officers of the additional IG rank have gone on leave in the Sindh police just after the posting of Sindh IGP Raja Riffat Mukhtar, and the additional charge of the post has been given to current Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind.

Officials said on Saturday the ECP had moved another letter to the chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan. The letter reads: “It was directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that the Hon’ble Commission has been pleased to convey following guidelines regarding postings and transfers for provincial governments.

“The transfers and postings cases of secretaries, heads of attached departments and all BS-20 officers will be sent to the commission for concurrence. The postings and transfers cases of important field officers including commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, RPOS, DPOS, CPOs, CCPOs, and SDPOS be sent to the commission for concurrence.”

Moreover, the letter says, the transfer and posting cases of additional secretaries BS-19 and below working in the secretariat be dealt at own level, while the transfer and posting cases of all other BS-19 and below officers and officials be dealt at own level.

Earlier, the ECP had written a letter to the Sindh government and sought details that they did not receive any list regarding the transfer of the additional commissioners, deputy commissioners and other police officers. However, the Sindh government sent proposals for transfers and postings to ECP and later orders were issued with approval.

The letter that had been earlier moved by the EC to caretaker Sindh CM reads, “The Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan is required to conduct free, fair and transparent elections and to provide a level playing field for all the contesting parties.”

The commission issued directions vide a letter dated 15th August 2023 and directed the provincial governments that senior administrative officers, including commissioners, deputy commissioners, and additional deputy commissioners, as well as police officers, including regional police officers and district police officers, be reshuffled for the conduct of general elections. However, no such proposal has been received till date in the ECP. Regrettably, this does not reflect well on the state of readiness of the provincial government.

The letter further reads, “It is, therefore, desirable that the proposal be forwarded immediately, with proper due diligence, for consideration and approval of the commission within a week, positively to take further necessary steps for the conduct of elections i.e. appointment of DROs, ROs, AROs and DMOs etc.”

Officials said that since the posting of IGP Mukhtar several officers of the additional IG rank have reservations as they claim to be senior to him and for such reasons many of the additional IGs have left on leave and the posts are vacant.

In a move on Saturday, the Sindh police department has given additional charge of the vacant posts to other officers. The officials include Additional Karachi IG Khadim Hussain Rind, who will look after the works of three additional IG posts -- the additional IG Special Branch Sindh, in addition to his own duties. He was also assigned to take over charge of additional IG Establishment during the leave period of Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas and Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department Sindh.