South DC for counselling of parents refusing polio drops

A meeting was held here on Saturday to review arrangements for upcoming polio vaccination and anti-dengue fumigation campaigns to be conducted in District South of the city.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Altaf Sario, was attended by the additional deputy commissioners, district health officer, staff of the polio vaccination campaign, and assistant commissioners of all the five sub-divisions of the district.
District Health Officer Dr Raj Kumar informed the meeting that all the polio immunisation drives conducted in the district in the recent past had met 100 per success.
He said all arrangements had been finalised to ensure that the vaccination campaign starting on October 2, 2023, should cover all the children in the district aged up to five years.
The DC was briefed about the plans to train the polio workers, the media communication plan, the micro plan, and security arrangements for executing the vaccination campaign.
He asked the officials concerned to launch steps for proper counselling of parents who refused to administer polio drops to their children. He directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps to provide comprehensive security cover to the polio workers in the field. The DC said the district administration would provide utmost cooperation to the polio teams as no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.
