Nestle launches sustainability plans

SKARDU: Nestle Pakistan and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have launched a series of initiatives to promote nutrition and sustainability education among children and teachers in the region, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The initiatives include the inauguration of a Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at KG Model School for Girls in Skardu, where children can learn about healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyles through fun and engaging activities.

The N4HK program, which is Nestle’s global nutritional awareness initiative, also conducted trainings for 250 teachers on nutritional awareness and sustainability education, with an aim to reach out to more than 15,000 children in Gilgit, Skardu, Shigar and Kharmang districts.

Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan, said the company was excited to collaborate with the GB government and was confident that the N4HK room in Skardu would play an important role in promoting healthy habits and a better nourished future generation.

The N4HK program is part of Nestle’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached about 320,000 children and 1,750 teachers in Pakistan.