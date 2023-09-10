PBF backs early closure of markets

LAHORE: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has backed the decision of the caretaker government to close markets and commercial centres by 7 pm from October 1 to save energy, calling it a step toward a more civilized society.

PBF chairman Punjab, Muhammad Naseer Malik, said steps for energy conservation recommended under this plan, such as the closure of shops and commercial centres by 7 pm, switching to LED lights and upgrading geysers to make them more energy efficient, could help the country save up to $1 billion annually.

“Neither Europe nor the United States could afford the luxury of keeping commercial areas open until 12:00 in the night. No country has a lifestyle as irresponsible as ours,” Malik said.

He added that circular debt “is eating the country like termites and this move will save electricity” and that the provinces have agreed to implement this decision as well which was appreciated.

PBF Punjab Chairman further said that the wholesale, retail, and real estate sectors had the potential to bring in Rs747 billion in tax revenue and in this regard PBF suggested that FBR POS machines with sales tax and without sales tax registration system based on traders registration number before FBR may be placed at all shops cash counters in all four provinces, so that customers may also get verified QR code invoices from the shopkeepers in order to discourage the cash economy.