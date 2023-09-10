Gold inches lower by Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500/tola on Saturday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs212,000/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs428 to stand at Rs181,756. Gold rates increased by $4 to close at $1,919/ounce in the international market.
Silver rates dropped by Rs100 to close at Rs2,550/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs85.73 to end at Rs2,186.21.
