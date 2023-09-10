Vigilance vs obedience

LAHORE: The rupee has bounced back after strict vigilance by the authorities, but how sustainable is that? Those making fortunes on a daily basis through currency speculation would come back until their network is smashed.

By the way, the afghani could be a barometer of the effectiveness of vigilance against currency dealers. The afghani depreciated by 10 percent in the first week of crackdown on currency dealers in Pakistan. It will continue to decline till the Afghan market is deprived of dollars smuggled from Pakistan.

The government has started taking actions against power thieves, smuggling, under-invoicing, hoarding and cartels like those in the sugar sector. There would be some improvements in the short run, but these culprits, rather criminals would rise again if vigilance is stopped.

The effectiveness of governance depends on a variety of factors, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer to whether improvements in governance made through strict vigilance or governance based on strict adherence to rules and regulations are more effective. Both approaches have their merits and limitations, and their effectiveness can vary depending on the context, the specific goals of governance, and the culture and values of the society in question.

In the present, we have opted to control malpractices through vigilance. The advantage of vigilance is quick cure to malpractice.

Vigilance allows for adaptability in response to changing circumstances and emerging issues, as it relies on continuous monitoring and quick decision-making.

Vigilance also encourages transparency and accountability because those responsible for governance are constantly under scrutiny. Vigilant governance can be more responsive to the needs and demands of the population as it can adjust to real-time situations.

The disadvantages of vigilance based governance however are that it depends on the individuals in power, the effectiveness of vigilant governance can vary greatly, leading to inconsistency and potential abuse.

Constant changes in policies and decisions may create uncertainty, which can be detrimental to stability and long-term planning. Vigilance can sometimes be driven by personal biases and emotions, leading to biased decision-making.

On the other hand strict adherence to rules and regulations provides a stable framework for decision-making and policy implementation. Citizens, businesses, and organisations can better predict the government’s actions and plan accordingly.

Moreover, strict adherence to rules and regulations can uphold the rule of law, which is crucial for a just and orderly society.

Strict adherence to rules and regulation have disadvantages as well, as overly rigid governance can hinder adaptability in the face of changing circumstances and may not address emerging issues effectively.

Excessive bureaucracy can lead to inefficiencies and delays in decision-making and implementation. This has happened numerous times in Pakistan, when strict adherence to rules led to slowdown in bureaucratic decisions.

It happens because when there are no checks, the bureaucrats play with the rules, let off some without completing all formalities and ask some for more documents and information. Almost all then pay bribes to get things done quickly. We need to reform our bureaucracy to make it efficient and transparent to ensure treatment to all.

A strict adherence to established rules may discourage innovation and creative problem-solving.

In practice, most effective governance often involves a balance between vigilance and adherence to rules and regulations. It is essential to have a strong legal framework and institutions that ensure accountability and the rule of law. Still, within that framework, there should be room for vigilance, responsiveness, and adaptability to address evolving challenges and the needs of the population.

The current improvement in governance should continue by not letting up vigilance for a moment,, but at the same time bureaucrats must be made to work overtime so as to avoid a backlog in service delivery.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of governance is an ongoing process that requires continuous evaluation and adjustment to achieve the best outcomes for the people it serves.