Bank returns lure Rs700bn cash out of circulation

KARACHI: Currency in circulation (CIC) in the domestic economy fell by Rs700 billion at the end of August, as households and businesses preferred to deposit their money in banks due to high returns and lower investment opportunities, an analyst said on Saturday.

"At a time when everyone talking about huge cash holdings in Pakistan and how it affect currency and commodities prices thru speculation, it is interesting to know that Currency in Circulation (CIC) has fallen by Rs700 billion in last 2 months," said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The CIC is down from Rs9.2 trillion to Rs8.5 trillion in 2 months (June end to Aug end), Sohail said, citing the State Bank of Pakistan data.

Sohail said though CIC as percentage of money supply (M2) is still too high near 28 percent, recent fall is worth following. "This has happened when the government recently imposed tax on cash withdrawal on non-filers where experts thought it would further motivate people to hold cash," he added.

“A possible reason of this fall in cash holding could be high return on deposits of around 20 percent being offered by banks. Another reason could be slowdown in the property market, auto market, etc. that was used to park such funds.”

Sohail said regardless of the trend, the central bank and caretaker government should put all efforts to bring cash into the banking system.

“Cash holding has grown at a much faster pace than money supply and GDP and is a matter of concern. This so-called informal economy and undeclared wealth for tax avoidance, corruption, or whatever reason needs to be brought in the formal sector.”

Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities, another brokerage firm, agreed that there was an uptick in remunerative deposits in case of several banks according to June 2023 financials.

“At the same time, auto sector too has been suffering slump in demand due to exorbitant prices, stricter consumer lending regulations and overall drop in purchasing power. Pakistan has a significantly large informal sector,” Mustansir said.

The increasing cash flow in the system supports the informal economy while also creating a huge opportunity for malfeasance. Additionally, there is a growing risk that this easily accessible money would be used in illegal hawala-hundi transactions and money laundering.

High inflation may either result from or be caused by the widespread use of cash. In any case, rising cash in the system and high inflation threaten economic growth.