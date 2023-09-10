Textile exports fall 6pc to $1.48 billion in August

KARACHI: Textile exports, the mainstay of its foreign exchange earnings, fell 6 percent year-on-year in August to $1.48 billion, as high energy costs and a liquidity crunch hurt the sector’s competitiveness, industry data showed on Saturday.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said in a tweet that textile exports in the first eight months of calendar year 2023 declined by 19 percent to $10.58 billion, down from $13 billion in the same period of 2022.

However, on a monthly basis, textile exports improved 13 percent in August, compared to $1.31 billion recorded in July, when they registered a decline of 11.44 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

APTMA previouly blamed withdrawal of the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff (RECT) earlier this year, high interest rates of 22 percent, the withdrawal of zero-rating facility for the sector, and delays in sales tax refunds for falling textile exports.

It also said Pakistan’s Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25, which aimed

to boost exports by providing market-driven exchange rates, tariff rationalization, and stable energy supplies at regional competitive rates, has faced significant implementation challenges.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, Gohar Ejaz, who is also the patron-in-chief of APTMA, set an ambitious target of $25 billion in textile exports for the current financial year against the $16 billion target for the last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s total exports saw a significant shift in August, with the pace of decline slowing to single digits, marking a notable change from the sharp double-digit decline observed since November 2022.

Exports declined 4.8 percent in August compared to the same month of last year, but increased by 14.27 percent over the previous month.

Imports also saw a substantial decrease of 25.8 percent year-on-year, but increased by 21.16 percent month-on-month.

The trade deficit in August was reduced by 40.4 percent to $2.13 billion from $3.57 billion in the same month of last year. In July, the trade deficit was $1.64 billion.

In July-August, the first two months of the fiscal year 2023-24, exports decreased by 6.4% to $4.43 billion, and imports decreased by 24.75% to $8.2 billion over the same period of last fiscal.

Last year during these two months, the exports were $4.73 billion, and imports at $11.04 billion.

The trade deficit during the two-month period was reduced by 40.3 percent to $3.76 billion from $6.3 billion in the previous year.