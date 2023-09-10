Rupee gains momentum as dollar inflows surge, measures take effect

KARACHI: The rupee is poised to extend its recovery in the coming week, supported by administrative measures and robust dollar inflows from exports and remittances, dealers said.

The highly volatile rupee, on Friday, had its best session in more than a week after the government initiated a crackdown against illegal currency smugglers, hoarders and black marketers.

Sale of dollars by exporters and the return of remittances to the interbank market, spurred by the narrowing gap between the official banking market and the kerb market, helped boost the rupee’s strength.

The rupee hit a record low of 307.10/dollar on Tuesday after closing at 305.64 to the dollar on Monday in the interbank market. The currency started to strengthen and had risen to 302.95 at the session’s conclusion this week. In the last three straight trading sessions of this week, the currency increased by 1.4 percent against greenback.

“We have had exporters selling dollars at large scale. They were offloading dollars that’s why the rupee strengthened in the interbank market. We expect the rupee’s upward trend to continue in days ahead,” a trader at a leading commercial bank, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

At the start of September, the rupee in the kerb market plunged to 333.7/dollar, widening the spread between the two currency markets to almost 9 percent, as opposed to the 1.25 percent target set by the International Monetary Fund. The difference between the open market and interbank exchange rates has now shrunk to 1.3 percent. The rupee was trading at 304/dollar for selling in the open market on Friday. The administrative measures worked wonders for the currency market and as a result, the local unit strengthened by 4 rupees in interbank and 26 rupees in open market against the dollar.

Stopping smuggling, convincing hoarders to sell their possessions, dismantling cartels, verbal intervention, discouraging arbitrary price fixing, and other administrative methods are among them. With raids and arrests, it sometimes gets even nastier. “The momentum looks to extend in the coming week, with rupee set to reconquer the lost 300 mark, as exporters continue to realise their proceeds or discount against future receivables,” said Tresmark in a note on Saturday.

“However, the market doesn’t expect sustained or significant gains and we may see the rupee consolidate around the 295 level in the near-term,” it said, adding that the upcoming MPC due on September 14, and the level of administrative supervision will be pivotal for the future course of the currency.

The tough actions started with the country’s Army Chief meeting businessmen and promising to fix the economy. “Subsequently, we saw measures that included: acknowledging smuggling as a major problem on the west borders, stiff measures on money changers, fast tracking of SIFC [Special Investment Facilitation Council] initiative, crackdown on dollar smuggling and black marketers (not surprisingly, Afghani went down from 72 to 78 in the last few days after action was taken), activating competition commission for sugar industry, expediting wheat import, cracking down on gas theft, enhanced supervision in forex market, etc,” it said.

Raids and arrests have also been witnessed, it noted.

The finance minister also apprised the markets that the International Monetary Fund review is scheduled in November, with expectations that the second tranche would be realised by December. If these things happen, the rupee will remain stable and inflation will subside, according to Tresmark.

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced significant structural reforms for exchange businesses, leading to their consolidation and transformation into a single category with a clearly defined mandate. The SBP cited “frequent regulatory issues and weaknesses in the exchange companies’ sector” as justification for this action. The minimum capital requirement for exchange businesses has also been raised by the SBP from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, and it must be met by December 31, 2023.