Nagorno-Karabakh elects new president

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan’s separatist Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday elected a new president as tensions spiralled between arch-rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway enclave.
With 22 votes to one, lawmakers in Nagorno-Karabakh’s parliament elected the head of the security council in the rebel government, Samvel Shahramanyan, 45, to succeed the outgoing leader Arayik Harutyunyan who stepped down on September 1.
Azerbaijan called the election “yet another extremely provocative step” and “a clear violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Baku’s ally Turkey said it “does not recognize this illegitimate election which constitutes violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles,” the foreign ministry in Ankara said in a statement.
Popular frustration with Harutyunyan’s rule was growing amid lingering food shortages after Azerbaijan closed the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
