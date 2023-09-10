India serves G20 leaders a vegetarian dinner

NEW DELHI: Millet crisps -- twice over -- and millet pudding: the G20 leaders were served a vegetarian gala dinner on Saturday showcasing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favourite grain.

Very different from the usual meat-heavy diplomatic fare, the all-vegetarian menu presented after Saturday’s summit proceedings in New Delhi was rich in India’s flavourful spices, with a main course of “jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms”, accompanied by “little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice”.

Starters included “foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere”, and dessert was a cardamon-scented millet pudding.