66 continue to remain missing in Hawaii wildfire

WASHINGTON: The number of missing persons following the massive wildfire that leveled a town on the island of Maui last month has fallen from 385 to 66, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said Friday.

Green made the announcement one month after the fire that destroyed the town of Lahaina, the deadliest in the United States for more than a century.

The death toll from the blaze remains at 115 people, but could rise further as a police investigation unfolds, Green said.