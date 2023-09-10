Five killed as truck crashes into Turkish funeral

ISTANBUL: A truck crashed on a crowd of mourners Saturday in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras killing five people and injuring 25, officials said.
According to local press reports the brakes of the truck failed, sending it hurtling down a road overlooking a cemetery where dozens of people had gathered for a burial.
“At this stage, there are five dead and 25 injured. Some of the injuries are life-threatening,” said provincial governor Mukerrem Unluer, according to Turkish media. Images shown by Turkey’s DHA agency showed a truck lying upside down next to a white car that was crushed.
