Sunday September 10, 2023
World

MORONI

September 10, 2023

MORONI, Comoros: The Comoros’ supreme court on Saturday refused to guarantee voting rights for the diaspora, rejecting an appeal calling for them to be allowed to participate in next year’s presidential polls.

“The application is declared inadmissible”, ruled the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.