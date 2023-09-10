How will we live?

The people of Pakistan are in a bind. Poverty, unemployment and political turmoil are out of control. The poor are unable to make ends meet due to inflation. Those who can afford to do so are leaving the country, but many have no choice but to stay here and wonder how they will pay their bills, send their children to school and afford three meals a day. To make matters worse, inflation is likely going to rise even further in the coming months. The government must come up with a viable relief plan, at least for the lower-income segment.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad