How will we live?

The people of Pakistan are in a bind. Poverty, unemployment and political turmoil are out of control. The poor are unable to make ends meet due to inflation. Those who can afford to do so are leaving the country, but many have no choice but to stay here and wonder how they will pay their bills, send their children to school and afford three meals a day. To make matters worse, inflation is likely going to rise even further in the coming months. The government must come up with a viable relief plan, at least for the lower-income segment.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
In today’s digital age, there are lucrative opportunities for earning in dollars through social media and...
The resurgence of the rupee, after a period of steep decline, is the sort of outcome our governments need to deliver....
The rise in petrol prices has had a significant impact on the people. As someone who heavily relies on their personal...
It is good to see that the government is launching crackdowns against gas and power thieves and smugglers. This will...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Sugar sells for around Rs200/kg in most cities: Sugar price hike triggers...
This refers to the letter ‘Pro-rich bias’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer has raised a pertinent question as to...