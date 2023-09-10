In today’s digital age, there are lucrative opportunities for earning in dollars through social media and freelancing. These platforms offer a global reach and diverse income streams, providing a shield against inflation’s impact. I strongly believe that by encouraging our fellow citizens to explore these opportunities and acquire the necessary skills, we can collectively mitigate the impact of inflation and improve our economic prospects.
I propose that local educational institutions, government agencies, and NGOs come together to organize workshops, training sessions, and awareness campaigns to educate our young workforce about the potential of online earning.
Sadaf Islam
Karachi
