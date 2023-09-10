Gambling with currency

The resurgence of the rupee, after a period of steep decline, is the sort of outcome our governments need to deliver. Basically, what really happened was that the dollar’s open-market rate was brought within the 4.5 per cent band that it is allowed to exceed the interbank rate by. That band has been set by the IMF as one of the conditions of our current stand-by arrangement. While this does reflect the hope that the value of the currency will be determined by the market, it seems to have left out an important part of the mechanism, the regulator.

The IMF has given that role to the State Bank of Pakistan and while it has devoted much effort to getting it independence from the government, it does not seem to have given it any teeth against the kind of collusion amongst currency exchange dealers that enables the sort of speculation that is indistinguishable from gambling, which currencies seem to attract when left to trade freely.

Kashif Ali

Hyderabad