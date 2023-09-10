Crackdown flurry

It is good to see that the government is launching crackdowns against gas and power thieves and smugglers. This will help clean up the mess created over the past six months, including the out-of-control inflation.
Power theft is a major problem in our country that needs a long-term, sustainable solution which can crush the mafias involved in the practice. Likewise, smuggling must be eradicated at any cost.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
