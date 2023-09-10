Mafia rule

This letter refers to the news report ‘Sugar sells for around Rs200/kg in most cities: Sugar price hike triggers PML-N, PPP blame game’ (September 4, 2023). Many of our politicians are involved in the sugar business and own or have family members who own sugar mills. It is quite astonishing that despite having so many sugar mills in the country we are still going through a sugar shortage and price hike that is badly affecting ordinary people.
This is in addition to hikes in other sectors like fuel, gas and electricity, adding to the woes of our people. It is as if there is no government in this country and the dominance of mafias prevails in nearly every sector. The caretaker setup needs to flex their muscles and crackdown on the mafias plaguing our economy
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
