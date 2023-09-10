Fake pills

The illicit trade of counterfeit medicines has tragically transformed into a thriving industry in Balochistan. This perilous practice has inflicted untold suffering upon the people as they grapple with the dire consequences of consuming these fraudulent pharmaceuticals. Heartbreakingly, many have paid the ultimate price, losing their lives due to the devastating impact of fake medications. While significant strides have been made in curbing this issue in various provinces across Pakistan, Balochistan continues to grapple with the harsh realities of this problem.

In light of these distressing circumstances, I urgently implore the government to direct its unwavering attention toward those involved in the import and export of counterfeit medicines. Balochistan’s citizens deserve nothing less than a resolute commitment to safeguarding their health and well-being.

Sadia Iqbal Hirronki

Kech