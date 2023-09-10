Outrageous loan

This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt approves Rs.360m interest-free loans to LHC judges’ (September 8, 2023). There is no indication as to the purpose and conditions of the loan. If the news is indeed true, it would count as the straw that broke the camel’s back. Our country cannot afford it, the people cannot tolerate the misuse of resources in such a way.

The caretaker government has no authority to squander the resources of the Punjab province. The implementation of the decision should be stopped and the caretaker government restrained from taking such decisions.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad