Transport equation

Despite efforts in recent years by the Sindh government to improve the availability and quality of public transportation in Karachi, the people of the city remain woefully short of feasible public transportation options. Reports show that the city needs around another 13000 buses to cater to its over 20 million people. As of now, there are a mere 1029 buses operating on the roads of Karachi, of which the majority are older buses operated by private transport providers. The main public bus services, the People’s Bus Service and the Bus Rapid Transit Service, account for 240 and 100 buses respectively. While these new public bus services are far cleaner and more comfortable than their private counterparts, with reports that the new People’s Bus Service buses are equipped with ACs, there are too few of them to make the impact on transportation that Karachi needs. To put it plainly, there are too many cars and bikes on the streets of Karachi, making traffic and road safety a nightmare, bleeding the finances of ordinary people via ever-increasing fuel prices and polluting the city's air at toxic, life-threatening levels. Most of the city’s residents have begun to understand the problem and those currently weaving their way through the hell-scape that is peak-hour traffic on old motorbikes would probably switch to public buses if they could. Unfortunately, the public transport network in Karachi, and all our other major urban areas, is too underdeveloped to accommodate all those who need it.

While most of the world’s large, developed cities have been working on public transportation consistently for decades, steadily building bus and metro systems that cater to millions every day, our experiments with public transport have come in fits and starts. In some respects, we have actually gone backwards. Karachi once had a circular railway system but it was shut down in 1999, with attempts to revive it ongoing, and if one speaks to members of an older generation they will find that owning a personal vehicle was not always necessary for navigating the city.

Our current experiment with public transport arguably dates back to February 2013, when Lahore launched its own bus-transit service. A decade later, the bus services of our major cities can count slightly over 1000 vehicles capable of serving 1.7 million riders per day, according to reports. Not only is this far below what the teeming millions of our rapidly expanding cities need but more worryingly, reports say that these bus services are only running at half-capacity, with about 850,000 people using them daily. This points to problems with accessibility that have to be addressed. In Karachi, it is currently hard to even spot where the bus stops are. And while more buses is a good thing, the size of our cities means that they will have to be complemented by large train-based metro systems, as is the case throughout the developed world. This is an unenviable problem as looking at the urban clutter of Pakistan, it is hard to imagine where one would fit in train stations and railway tracks. However, if life in urban Pakistan is to become safer and generally more bearable, it is an equation our policymakers will have to solve.