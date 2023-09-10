World leaders arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the two-day G20 Summit being hosted by India (or Bharat). The high-profile event in India has been creating news for a while, especially due to the participation of the US president. The G20 summit seemed to have started off on a good note for India, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing yesterday that the G20 had achieved unanimous agreement on a leaders’ declaration and officially endorsed its adoption on the opening day of the annual summit. The announcement reportedly came after delegates from the world’s most powerful countries and top economies reached a compromise on language to describe the war in Ukraine. The New Delhi Declaration avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

New Delhi is in world news for these two days. From US President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, global leaders have made it quite clear that India is now in the front and centre of global economies. There is no denying that India has made a mark in the world due to its economic prowess – from reaching the moon to hosting the G20 Summit, and is now aiming for an important role in the South Asian region and in the world. While China and Russia’s heads of state were missing from New Delhi this weekend – Premier Li Qiang is leading China’s delegation instead of President Xi Jinping while Russian President Vladimir Putin is being represented instead by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – the US signed a plan to develop a network of railways and sea routes with India, Middle Eastern countries and the European Union, which is being seen as “the biggest move to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative” and for which Biden personally thanked the Saudi crown prince for his involvement according to media reports. The Saudi Crown Prince meanwhile has signed an MoU for an economic project between India, the Middle East and Europe. This shows that the G20 Summit served as an important bridge between the US and Saudi relations, which will be considered a win for India and Modi.

All the while the world's political elite hobnobs with each other in chandeliered halls in Delhi, the streets outside show a different India. But it would be near-impossible to even expect an acknowledgment of that India by any of the visiting dignitaries. The 'Shining India' on display at the G20 is very removed from the chaos-ridden, violent country India has become under Modi whose BJP government is involved in communal riots and violence. In an interview with Al Jazeera, author and activist Arundhati Roy was right in saying that in countries like the US, the UK and France, “the mainstream media has been so critical of what’s happening in India, but the governments have a different agenda altogether. So I don’t think one needs to be naive enough to believe that that is an issue at all for the people coming here”. She rightly pointed out that the US president or the French president know that Muslims are being ghettoized and have been massacred but they don’t care because “all their eyes have dollar signs in them and they are looking at this huge market of a billion people”. Criticism by the media or activists about India and the Modi government will have little to no impact on the global economies and their leaders because India is an emerging market and the world is willing to forgive it for its grave human rights violations. This makes it all the more important for a country like Pakistan to fix its economy. Are we really expecting the world to heed our wanrings when all it sees when it looks at us is a country barely managing to keep itself from default? Can we aspire to at least get our own house in order so that our voice is heard as that of an equal in economic, political and social terms. The moon will have to wait – let's first get these earthly matters handled.