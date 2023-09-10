Sugar price hike: Govt moves LHC for stay order vacation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a stay order, which was granted by the court on a petition of the sugar mill owners.
The government stated the LHC had stopped the implementation of a notification on fixing the price of sugar. Due to this stay, the price of sugar could not be fixed, the government said. It implored the court to withdraw the injunction.
