Elahi’s wife moves SC against LHC order

The Lahore High Court. — LHC/File

ISLAMABAD: The wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Saturday challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), disposing of the habeas corpus petition of her husband for being infructuous.

Qaisara Elahi filed a leave to appeal against the order, passed by a single bench of the Lahore High Court on Sept 6, 2023.

Filed through Sardar Latif Khosa advocate, she prayed the apex court to set aside the order passed by the LHC being unconstitutional, illegal and void ab initio and without lawful jurisdiction.

She further prayed that the respondents should be directed to produce the detenue (her husband) before the court and then be set at liberty.

She prayed the court that all respondents should be directed not to arrest her husband in any other unknown criminal case, inquiry or investigation or detention order while he was set at liberty at least for a reasonable time. She said her husband be provided with reasonable opportunity to approach the relevant courts of law if there are any criminal cases, inquiries or investigations pending against him. She made the caretaker government Punjab, Home Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab and others respondents in her petition.

She submitted that the impugned order of LHC was illegal, unlawful and void ab initio on the face of it and liable to be set aside being not sustainable in law. She further submitted that the grounds on which the impugned order was based are vexatious and violative of well-settled principles of law.