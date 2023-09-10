58pc of Pakistanis not fed up with children during holidays: survey

School children are sitting outside a school. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: About 58 percent of Pakistanis say their work increases when children are at home during school holidays and it also causes fatigue, but it does not annoy them and they are not fed up with their children. However, 27 percent of Pakistanis admitted that they get tired of having children at home during the holidays, while 15 percent did not answer the question.

This was revealed during a Gallup Pakistan survey conducted between July 7 and July 16, 2023 among more than 900 statistically-selected people from across the country.